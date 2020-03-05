AUBURN — Simon Hayes’ big game propelled Edward Little to a 42-32 Unified basketball win over Leavitt on Thursday.

Hayes scored a game-high 12 points. Teammate Jedediah Gary added 12 points to the Red Eddies’ victory, and Hailey Smith finished with eight points.

Tyson Fogarty topped the Hornets with nine points, while Kaylee Martin had six and Jamin Collins and Shyan Collins each scored four.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 76, WINTHROP 74: Ciara Cooper’s 20-point game led the Falcons over the Ramblers in Winthrop.

Iann Freeman also had a big game for Mountain Valley, putting up 14 points.

Winthrop was led by a pair of 20-point scorers: Trevor Martel with 26 points and Josh Lucas-Judkins with 20.

