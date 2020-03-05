BRIDGTON — Gallery 302 welcomes students and their art work from Fryeburg Academy and Lake Region High School for the 2020 Student Art Show. Thanks to the encouragement of the art teachers and the willingness of the student artists to share their work with us, we are able to participate in the national celebration of visual arts for grades K-12.
Youth Art Month is an annual observance each March to emphasize the value of art and art education for all children. It recognizes the skills developed in visual arts as experiences that are not possible in other curriculum areas and that are vital twenty-first century skills that contribute to the success of our children in a global society. The student works will be on display at Gallery 302, 112 Main Street, Bridgton from March 6 through April 3. A reception will be held this Sunday, March 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. The public is invited to come and celebrate with the students. For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Dillingham wins Oxford selectman race
-
Advertiser Democrat
Hats allowed: SAD 17 board changes student dress code
-
Advertiser Democrat
Coach, Lady Vikings charge to the top
-
The Bethel Citizen
AFCI news
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes – Dark-eyed or slate colored?