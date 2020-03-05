BRIDGTON — Gallery 302 welcomes students and their art work from Fryeburg Academy and Lake Region High School for the 2020 Student Art Show. Thanks to the encouragement of the art teachers and the willingness of the student artists to share their work with us, we are able to participate in the national celebration of visual arts for grades K-12.

Youth Art Month is an annual observance each March to emphasize the value of art and art education for all children. It recognizes the skills developed in visual arts as experiences that are not possible in other curriculum areas and that are vital twenty-first century skills that contribute to the success of our children in a global society. The student works will be on display at Gallery 302, 112 Main Street, Bridgton from March 6 through April 3. A reception will be held this Sunday, March 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. The public is invited to come and celebrate with the students. For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

