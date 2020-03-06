BETHEL — Emily Fraser of Bethel, a senior at Telstar High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, Principal Mark Kenney has announced. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Kenny said, “Emily is very deserving of this recognition, and I am honored to be recognizing her for her achievements during her time at Telstar. Emily exemplifies what Telstar High School wants for all of our students and that is someone who is a leader in the classroom, a two varsity sport athlete, in her extracurricular groups, as well as out in the community. As a member of the Student Council, Interact Club, NHS, class officer, FBLA, as well as a participant in several summer leadership conferences in Maine and New England, Emily has set herself up for great success after Telstar. Emily has worked hard over her school career here at MSAD 44 and this is a fitting tribute to her efforts.”

Fraser, Kenney and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on Saturday, April 4. The luncheon recognizes the students with the presentation of an MPA pin, an individual plaque and the awarding of seven $1,000 scholarships.

