Garden Club

FARMINGTON — Thinking about Spring? Join the Mt Blue Area Garden Club for its first program of the 2020 season. We are please to welcome members and the public to gather to share gardening tips. We will also plan for future meeting topics. Come with your tips and ideas for topics and speakers. All are welcomed to come and share successful tips to get our gardens growing … something we have been dreaming about since our first snow fall. The group will meet on March 17 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Falls Road, Farmington at 12:30 p.m. for a social half hour, followed by the program at 1 p.m. All are asked to bring finger foods to share with the group. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Suppers

NEW SHARON —There will be a baked bean and casserole supper at the New Sharon United Methodist Church at 18 Starks Road on Saturday, March 28, 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include baked beans, assorted casseroles, assorted salads, chop suey, cole slaw, hot rolls, and home made pies. The cost is $9 for adults and $3.50 for children under 12. Proceeds are used for current expenses and the premises are handicapped accessible. Takeouts are available.

WILTON — On March 6 there will be a make your own TACO meal from 5 until 6:30 at the Wilton Congregational Church and this will include dessert. This was very popular a few weeks ago and the fellowship was enjoyed. This is free but a donation will be appreciated.

FARMINGTON — A New England boiled dinner is on the menu for the next public dinner at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. The dinner takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Fellowship Hall in the church at 110 Academy Street. The hall is now accessible by a street level lift for those who are challenged by stairs. The menu includes corned beef, ham, potatoes, beets, carrots, turnip, cabbage, onions along with home-made pies and breads. Ticket prices are $9 for adults; $5 for ages five and under. The congregation provides the meal and other fundraising activities throughout the year to help fund heating costs for the church. All are welcome to attend.

Planetarium

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Northern Stars Plantarium will be at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center on Saturday, March 21 for two shows! Reservations are suggested as space is limited. The first show is best for younger children and will begin at 4:30 p.m. “Our Family in the Sky (K-2nd)” The planets are personified as Mr. Sun guides the children through a tour of the Solar System. This show includes planets, comets, asteroids, the moon, and a constellation point out. Then at 5:40 p.m. begins “The Wonderful Sky (3rd-6th)” This program takes a look at the seasonal night sky as seen with the unaided eye. Stars, constellations, visible planets, meteors, the Moon, and northern lights are all likely to be discussed. More info about the organization at: northern-stars.com. This is free and open to the public. Call 237-3535 for reservations.

Art

LIVERMORE FALLS —The Livermore Falls Women’s Club is sponsoring an Art Show for Spruce Mountain High School art students. It will be held on Saturday March 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the George Bunten Post 10 American Legion Hall, Reynolds Avenue. Winners will go on to the District Art Show in Westbrook April 18. The public is invited and admission is free.

Hemp

PHILLI{S — On Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m., a “Hemp Round Table” will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street in Phillips. Special guest John Black of Wilton, founder, president, and CEO of New England Hemp Institute (NEHI), will lead the discussion and answer questions. This event, which is expected to run about an hour or an hour and a half, is free of charge. However, donations will be gladly accepted. Snacks and beverages will be available. Anyone wishing to bring refreshments is welcomed to do so.

Irish Night

PHILLIPS – On Saturday, March 14, at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) on Depot Street, the annual Luck O’ the Irish Night will feature “music that will set your feet to dancing,” with Dona Whittemore and Friends. Performing with Dona, a favorite hometown girl, will be Doug Mathieu, Zale Lochala, and Tim and Susie Lambert. The evening will kick off with a potluck supper starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 or $5 for those under 12 years of age. Bring a favorite dish to share and receive one free admission. Please call Winona Davenport at 639 – 4296 to let her know if you will be bringing something.

« Previous

filed under: