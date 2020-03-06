CAMDEN — Camden National Bank recently donated $750 to Edward Little High School.

It made similar donations to 10 schools in all, in communities where it has banking centers, for the schools to use toward either providing free tickets to students or transportation to the 2020 Boys and Girls Basketball State Championships.

The support made it possible for more than 1,500 students to attend this year’s games in Portland, Bangor and Augusta and cheer on their friends and classmates. Camden National Bank has now carried on this community tradition for 11 years.

