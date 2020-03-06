BRYANT POND — Camp North Woods is a co-ed overnight camp for youth ages 9 to 13 to learn lifelong outdoor skills as well as the importance of sustaining Maine’s natural resources.

Camp North Woods is hosted by the University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Bryant Pond. Campers receive instruction from and are mentored by staff from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and staff from Bryant Pond. The week is filled with hands-on experiences.

Because there are a limited number of spaces, campers are selected through a chance lottery. The registration fee for the winners selected in the lottery process is $635 and includes all meals, lodging and instruction for the week. Maine resident campers selected in the lottery may be eligible to receive a scholarship in the amount of $300 from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, reducing the registration fee to $335 for the week.

The application deadline for the lottery is 11:59 p.m.Wednesday, April 1. Sixty boys and 60 girls will be selected in the lottery, which will be held on April 8.

