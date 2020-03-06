LEWISTON — Carrie Bolduc recently passed her Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional exam.
Bolduc has worked at Community Health Options since 2013. Her current role is as a human resources specialist. Bolduc has progressively advanced her role, having first started as an office coordinator. She serves on the Central Maine Human Resources Association Board.
