LEWISTON — Carrie Bolduc recently passed her Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional exam.

Bolduc has worked at Community Health Options since 2013. Her current role is as a human resources specialist. Bolduc has progressively advanced her role, having first started as an office coordinator. She serves on the Central Maine Human Resources Association Board.

