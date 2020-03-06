LEWISTON — Dr. Sheldon Stevenson is the new system chief of emergency medicine for Central Maine Healthcare.

Previously medical director for the emergency room at Bridgton Hospital, Stevenson started his new role March 1.

Stevenson is a graduate of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and of Colby College in Waterville. He started his career in emergency medicine as a paramedic.

Dr. Michael Blake, who has served as interim system chief of emergency medicine for 18 months, returns to a clinical role in emergency medicine for CMH.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: