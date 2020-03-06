More than 10,000 Maine students participated in the national Poetry Out Loud competition this school year, within classrooms, in district competitions and regional showdowns, and, ultimately, at the state finals. Ella Shaffer chose, memorized, internalized, breathed, and recited three diverse poems, manifesting a breadth of talent that found 12 judges, combined between the three competitions, agreeing that she has what it takes to represent the entire state of Maine at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals being held in Washington, D.C., on April 28 & 29.

Ella possesses an honesty and maturity that has sharpened her wit and intellect beyond her years. This is clear in her recitation process. Her deep understanding of the poems, her delivery and her mastery of the required criteria, allow audience members to also comprehend the content of the poems she is reciting. No small feat. Out of 200,000 students who began this journey in the 50 states, and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, 52 winners will arrive in D.C. to compete for $50,000 in prizes, and Rangeley’s very own Ella Shaffer will be among them. We are so very proud of her and will send her to D.C. with unwavering support and a certainty that she will represent our small town with a confidence and humility that seem to be serving her quite well. Well done, Ella, and congratulations.

« Previous