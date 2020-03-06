- Casey J. McEnery, 27, Farmington, two warrants failure to appear, March 3, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Dean Maillie, 50, Farmington, violation of protective order, March 3, Farmington Police Department.
- Todd B. Carson, 44, Wilton, violation of protective order, March 3, Wilton Police Department.
- Anthony M. Gage, 57, Chesterville, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 4, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Noah W. Hale, 48, Farmington, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, March 5, $300 bail, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.
- Andrew C. Ryder, 35, Wilton, domestic violence assault, with a prior domestic violence charge, criminal mischief, March 5, Wilton Police Department.
