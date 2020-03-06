“Do you believe in miracles!?!” Just one day after the 40th anniversary of the USA hockey team beating the Soviet Union, Rangeley’s own “Team Alpine” upset “The Stoners” to win the Rangeley Lakes Curling Club’s Bonspiel. The Bonspiel (or tournament) is a season ending tradition for the club which just ended its 5th season. In a very close championship game, “Team Alpine”, playing together for the first time, beat last year‘s champions.

Rangeley Curling has come a long way in the five years since Chris Devine made “homemade” stones out of stainless steel bowls filled with concrete. Last year the club raised $5000 to buy a set of 16 used stones. The group offers free curling to anyone who’d like to try it. This season is coming to an end, but if you’d like to get in on the fun next season check out their Facebook page for scheduling information @ Rangeley Lakes Curling Club.

Happy Curling!

« Previous