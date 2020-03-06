DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for an electric stainless steel percolator. I’ve had one for years and years and it finally gave out. I don’t like the Keurig gizmos they have these days or plastic and glass coffee makers. I don’t think the coffee made in them is good at all! Can you help me find a percolator that you plug in, preferably a small size as I live alone . . . but I do like my morning (very strong) coffee.

— Gisella, no town

ANSWER: I have to agree that electric percolators do make some of the very best coffee. Reny’s carries them in a four-cup size and I do believe any kitchen goods shop could order one for you if they don’t have it in stock.

The Reny’s stores in the area are in Farmington (200 Broadway, 778-4631), Topsham (65 Topsham Fair Mall Rd. (373-9405), Windham (795 Roosevelt Trail 572-4514) and Bridgton (151 Main St., 647-3711).

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and Amazon should also have what you’re looking for. Look for brands such as Presto, Farberware, Cuisinart and Hamilton Beach. Enjoy your “good strong coffee,” my lady!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: About a year ago I saw that you recommended a woman who reupholsters chairs. I wrote down her name, but now can’t locate the information. Can you please print it again?

— Sue, no town

ANSWER: When I get this question, I always think of the multi-talented Doreen Gendron of Unique Designs. She has a presence on Facebook with lots of photos and you can also reach her by calling 754-0048. Readers, if you have a favorite upholsterer, please shout it out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What is a good way to clean a cellphone and computer keyboard? I shudder to think about all the germs lurking around on these devices. It freaks me out.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: You are right to be a bit freaked out as these devices that we are constantly touching are probably the germiest in our homes. Before you get started with cleaning, you are going to want to unplug your device, turn it off, and use a piece of removable scotch tape to cover any openings. Your phone can be taken out of its case and the case itself can be submerged in soapy water and scrubbed, if needed.

For your phone screen and computer keyboards, prepare a mix of 50% distilled water and 50% white vinegar then very lightly dampen the corner of a soft, lint-free or microfiber cloth with the solution. Do not apply or spray the mix directly onto your phone or keyboard. Gently wipe the surfaces you want to clean with the very slightly moistened then use the dry part of the cloth to remove any excess solution.

For cracks and crevices of your phone, try dry Q-tips or toothpicks. For your computer keyboard, using compressed air that is made for this purpose is helpful both before and after you wipe down the keys with the slightly damp cloth.

There are moistened towelettes you can purchase to clean your devices and ultraviolet light sanitizers, but the above formula is a lot cheaper. Just work carefully and you should be all set.

