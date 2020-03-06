Stephan Pike and his wife, Stefanie, of Turner opened Hometown Nutrition and Energy last month at 884 Lisbon St. in Lewiston.

It’s the couple’s second shake, tea and juice bar. Their first is in Raymond.

“We knew we wanted to be in the Lewiston-Auburn area, too, for at least one of the shops,” Stephan Pike said. “We do plan on opening up others as well.”

Prior to going into business for themselves, Pike said he was a drywaller for 22 years who tried meal replacement shakes and became a convert.

“I think people are starting to think about what they’re putting in their bodies now,” he said. “Healthy living is on the rise.”

In addition to the shakes, Hometown Nutrition and Energy specializes in ice tea-based, sugar-free energy drinks. It’s next to Rent-A-Center and open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.

“We have so many different flavors — we probably have over 50 different tea flavors plus well over 50 shake flavors as well,” Pike said.

