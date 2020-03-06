INDUSTRY — Voters will consider a significant increase in the town’s budget at the annual town meeting Saturday afternoon, March 14. The proposed $645,766 spending plan is 27.27% higher than last year’s approved budget.

More than half of the $138,351 increase is attributed to an article seeking funding for the care, maintenance and tarring of Upper Rand Road. The article calls for $75,000 to be raised through taxation and $75,000 to be appropriated from the Unassigned Fund balance.

Proposed increases over last year’s budget include $12,000 more for the salaries for town officials line item, $5,498 more for fire rescue department operating expenses and an additional $20,000 for the maintenance of the town’s loader, trucks, plows and sanders.

The budget does not include the town’s share of Franklin County or Regional School Unit 9 budgets.

Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town Office, 1033 Industry Road, for election of a three year First Selectman term. Incumbent Earl L. Ireland is running unopposed.

The town meeting will follow in the same location at 2 p.m.

