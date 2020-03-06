MONDAY, March 9

AUBURN — City Council tour and orientation, 5 p.m. Councilors will tour Norway Savings Bank Arena, Ingersoll Turf Facility, Hasty Community Center and the Auburn Senior Community Center.

LEWISTON — School Committee budget workshop, 6 p.m. at the Dingley Building.

TUESDAY, March 10

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, March 11

LEWISTON — Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee meeting, 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.

AUBURN — Indoor Farmers Market, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park

AUBURN — School Committee budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, March 12

AUBURN — Recycling Committee meeting, 7:30 a.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

