MONDAY, March 9
AUBURN — City Council tour and orientation, 5 p.m. Councilors will tour Norway Savings Bank Arena, Ingersoll Turf Facility, Hasty Community Center and the Auburn Senior Community Center.
LEWISTON — School Committee budget workshop, 6 p.m. at the Dingley Building.
TUESDAY, March 10
AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
WEDNESDAY, March 11
LEWISTON — Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee meeting, 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.
AUBURN — Indoor Farmers Market, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park
AUBURN — School Committee budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
AUBURN — Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
THURSDAY, March 12
AUBURN — Recycling Committee meeting, 7:30 a.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
