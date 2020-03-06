Le Mu Eats, a restaurant on Mechanic Street in Bethel that refers to its headquarters as “our charming blue shanty” serving Lao-American comfort food, is expanding to Auburn.

The eatery announced on its Facebook page this week that it’s opening Mu Noi Eats on 1056 Center St. in Auburn, the former home of Tripp’s bakery, in June.

More details, and maybe even red curry and buttermilk fried chicken tenders, to come.

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

