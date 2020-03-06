NEW SHARON — Selectman Lorna D. Nichols and Town Clerk/Tax Collector Pamela Adams were re-elected Friday with 65 and 78 votes, respectively.
Both positions are for three years.
Voters passed a referendum to authorize the state to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on premises Sundays in licensed establishments. The vote was 57-22.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: The candidate of the nonbelievers
-
Encore
Looking Back on March 7
-
Horoscope
Cancer: Focus, ambition can result in positive change
-
Dear Abby
Man’s sudden death comes with a shocking revelation
-
The Rangeley Highlander
“Way More Fun” at the 5th Annual Rangeley Fat Bike Loppet