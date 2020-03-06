NEW SHARON — Selectman Lorna D. Nichols and Town Clerk/Tax Collector Pamela Adams were re-elected Friday with 65 and 78 votes, respectively.

Both positions are for three years.

Voters passed a referendum to authorize the state to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on premises Sundays in licensed establishments. The vote was 57-22.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: