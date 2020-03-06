CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers face a busy month.

First up is the Free Senior Citizen St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon on Monday, March 16. Items for the menu include ham, cabbage, raisin sauce, carrots, cupcakes, ice cream and more. There will also be St. Patrick’s Day cards made by the homemakers at each place setting and decorative table centerpieces that will be given away by free raffle tickets at the end of the festivities. Musical entertainment will be provided by Sugar and Spice.

The Homemakers will have their annual March bake sale starting at 2 p.m. to coincide with the town election Friday, March 20. Featured will be homemade doughnuts, biscuits, pies, whoopie pies, chocolate fudge, peanut butter fudge, banana bread, cookies and chocolate mint dream bars.

The Homemakers next meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in the Town Office. This year, members will make 90 cards for the Sandy River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

All meetings are free and the public is invited to attend.

