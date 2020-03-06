The Franklin County Animal Shelter has announced the Pets of the Week.

Dash is a 2½ year old, male Walker Hound – Dash is a super sweet and typical hound, very strong and quite vocal. Dash is not fond of cats, and shows aggression toward them. Because of his size and strength, he would be a good fit for a family with older children. Schedule a meet and greet if you have other dogs and want to make him a member of your pack.

Sweetie is an older cat looking for a good home. She does well with other social cat, but sometimes gets picked on. Sweetie likes perching up high where she can feel safe and secure, and can keep an eye on everything going on.

Dash and Sweetie and other pets may be visited at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 550 Industry Rd. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

