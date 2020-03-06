Charges
Lewiston
- Jared Lovasaco, 30, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, on a warrant charging him with being a fugitive from justice, 12:26 a.m. Friday on Pleasant Street.
- Tammy Fraser, 27, of 121 Evergreen Drive, Farmington, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:34 p.m. Friday at 449 Sabattus St.
Androscoggin County
- John Ryan, 21, of 4 Globe St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charges of domestic aggravated assault, 7:16 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Mary Ann Auty, 54, of 90 Jennings Road, Leeds, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of domestic assault, 12:42 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Carlton Wilson, 47, of 89 Wilson Drive, Sabattus, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, 1:03 p.m. Friday on Route 196.
Accidents
Auburn
- A car driven by Catherine E. Hughes, 33, of Auburn, struck the back of a pickup truck driven by Dylan Rugg, 24, of Albany Township, while Rugg was stopped in traffic at 8:28 a.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue. The impact forced Rugg’s truck into the back of a car driven by Tina M. Pilot, 51, of Minot, who was also stopped in traffic. Hughes’ 2012 Dodge was towed. Damage to Pilot’s 2004 Toyota was listed as minor. There was no damage to the 2013 GMC, driven by Rugg and owned by Joseph Starbird, of Minot.
