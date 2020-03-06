Here is a sampling of the upcoming events celebrating the 200th anniversary of Maine statehood on March 15.

For a complete list of events throughout 2020 and stories about Maine history and the bicentennial, go to pressherald.com/bicentennial.

March 13-Jan. 2021: “State of Mind: Becoming Maine,” a major bicentennial exhibition, Maine Historical Society, museum gallery, 489 Congress St., Portland. Follow the path to statehood through the experiences of the native Wabanaki, the earliest European settlers and others. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through April 30; starting May 1, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. Admission free for society members; $8 for adults; discounts for seniors, children and AAA members. Special monthly one-on-one curator tours offered noon-1 p.m. March 18, April 15, May 20 and June 17.

March 14-March 2021: “Regional Struggle-National Story: Maine’s Path to Statehood,” a major bicentennial exhibition, Maine State Museum, 230 State St., Augusta. Through artifacts and documents, the exhibition reveals the relationships and conflicts that existed among the various peoples who lived here in the centuries before statehood. Open free of charge 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14 and March 15, which is Statehood Day. Regular hours and admission fees: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; $3 adults, $2 seniors and children 6-18, free for school groups and children under 6, $10 family maximum.

March 14: Bicentennial Birthday Bash in Rockland, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., sponsored by the Farnsworth Art Museum, the Center for Maine Contemporary Art and The Strand Theatre. The multi-venue event will feature art trails, art making, storytelling and a traditional Maine bean supper from 12:30-5 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Visit farnsworthmuseum.org for more information.

March 14: “Happy Birthday, Maine!” Book Celebration, 11 a.m.-noon, Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St. Author Lynn Plourde and illustrator Mark Scott Ricketts will share their new picture book wherein Paul Bunyan and a Maine moose throw their beloved state a huge birthday party.

March 14: Bicentennial Tea, 1-3 p.m., Little Meetinghouse, 719 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Join your neighbors for tea, birthday cake and conversation about our shared history. Afternoon will include craft and trivia activities, as well as displays of historical photos and photos from the Maine 200 Scavenger Hunt. Free.

March 14: Bicentennial Preparty Party, 2-4 p.m., Old South Congregational Church, 135 Second St., Hallowell. A doubleheader featuring museum consultant Ron Kley discussing Benjamin Vaughan and the creation of the Maine state seal and State Historian Earle Shettleworth telling the Tale of Two Capitals: Hallowell vs. Augusta.

March 14: MaineMadeMusic presents Dirigo Rocks!, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St./Route 1, Camden. Maine bands ThunderHeart Lion, The Rugged and Shirttail Kin perform a mini music fest endorsed by Maine’s Bicentennial Commission. Tickets are $14 in advance, $16 day of show; available via camdenoperahouse.com, by calling 236-3154 or at door an hour before show time.

March 15: Statehood Day Celebration, 1 p.m., Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave. The public is invited to an afternoon of music, poetry reading and speeches from dignitaries including Gov. Janet Mills, Maine’s congressional delegation, Wabanaki leaders, State Historian Earle Shettleworth and Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum. An orchestra and choir will perform. The U.S. Postal Service will unveil Maine’s bicentennial stamp and Hannaford will provide birthday cake. Admission is free. Visit maine200.org for more information.

March 15: Portland Symphony Orchestra celebrates Maine’s Bicentennial, 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland. The PSO presents a special concert featuring the premiere of a commissioned work by Maine-based composer Daniel Sonenberg, titled “First Light: A Fanfare for Maine.” Visit portlandsymphony.org for more information or to buy tickets.

March 15: “Maine’s 200th: Music of Early Maine,” the DaPonte String Quartet’s tribute to Maine’s bicentennial, 3-4:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Church, Newcastle. Joined by Eric LaPerna on percussion, the quartet performs a program that highlights significant events before Maine became a state and reflects the cultural influences of indigenous people and newcomers.

March 15: Star Lighting on Statehood Day, 9 p.m., Historic Fire Station, 11 Church St., Presque Isle. To officially start the bicentennial celebration in Presque Isle, the Star City of the Northeast, join the Presque Isle Historical Society as it lights up the 3-foot-tall star atop the station’s hose tower.

« Previous

Next »