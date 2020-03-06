AUBURN — As part of Auburn Public Library’s annual Teen Life Skills Series, the teen programs in March will focus on getting a job. Auburn Public Library will present the following programs:

Completing the Job Application: Teens and new adults, ages 14 to 25, can join Lisa Hartnett from the Maine CareerCenter to learn how to complete an online job application. A well done application is an employer’s first impression. Knowing what to include may mean progressing to an interview. The program will take place from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the library computer lab.

The Job Interview: Explore the best answers to those difficult questions and how to make an impression that makes the best candidate for the job. The program, for teens and new adults, will be presented by Hartnett. It will take place from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the library conference room.

For more details on other teen programs, check the calendar at www.auburnpubliclibrary.org, call 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email the teen librarian at [email protected]

