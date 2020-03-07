SECOND OVERTIME

Kurtis Pelletier!!! Undefeated and State Champions Nothing else to say — BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) March 8, 2020

KURTIS PELLETIER WINS IT FOR LEWISTON 4:52 INTO 2OT! Drew St. Hilaire, Ryan Pomerleau assists. Lewiston (21-0) beats Scarborough to win Class a boys hockey state championship. 4th in 5 years. @Sports_SJ #mesports #VarsityMaine @VarsityMaine — Wil Kramlich (@WilTalkSports) March 8, 2020

After two big saves byPeter O'Brien Kurtis Pelletier ends it for Lewiston. The @LHSBlueDevils are your CLASS A CHAMPIONS! #mesports #VarsityMaine — Nathan Fournier (@jrhockeywriter) March 8, 2020

Review 1:02 in. Scarborough's Sam Rumelhart? went in on a counter, McLaughlin made stop, then defenseman Sam Laroche laid on ice to make sure it didn't trickle in — Wil Kramlich (@WilTalkSports) March 8, 2020

Review 1:02 in. Scarborough's Sam Rumelhart? went in on a counter, McLaughlin made stop, then defenseman Sam Laroche laid on ice to make sure it didn't trickle in — Wil Kramlich (@WilTalkSports) March 8, 2020

FIRST OVERTIME

Well … this game is so good, we have decided to head to 2OT Anyone not here has missed an instant classic — BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) March 8, 2020

I think both teams are happy the ice will be resurfaced as the puck was bouncing in the third and that first OT. Here are on out its two OTs resurface, two OTs resurface etc #mesports #VarsityMaine — Nathan Fournier (@jrhockeywriter) March 8, 2020

Double overtime!! Lewiston and Scarborough stay tied 1-1 in Class A boys hockey state final. Shots were 5-5 in 1st OT. @Sports_SJ #mesports #VarsityMaine @VarsityMaine — Wil Kramlich (@WilTalkSports) March 8, 2020

END OF THIRD PERIOD: LEWISTON 1, SCARBOROUGH 1

Overtime! End 3rd per, Lewiston and Scarborough tied 1-1 in Class A boys hockey state final. Shots 31-19 for Lewiston, 7-6 in 3P for Lewiston. @Sports_SJ #mesports #VarsityMaine @VarsityMaine — Wil Kramlich (@WilTalkSports) March 8, 2020

1:42 remaining … things still 1-1 — BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) March 8, 2020

END OF SECOND PERIOD: LEWISTON 1, SCARBOROUGH 1

John Valente picks up the loose puck in the slot to tie the game for @redstorm_sports #mesports #VarsityMaine — Nathan Fournier (@jrhockeywriter) March 8, 2020

END OF FIRST PERIOD: LEWISTON 1, SCARBOROUGH 0

End 1st per, Lewiston leads Scarborough 1-0 in Class A boys hockey state final. Shots on goal 14-1 for Lewiston. @Sports_SJ #mesports #VarsityMaine @VarsityMaine — Wil Kramlich (@WilTalkSports) March 7, 2020

Lewiston goal. 8:36 in. 1-0 — Wil Kramlich (@WilTalkSports) March 7, 2020

Kurtis Pelletier from Ryan Pomerleau, Damon Bossie — Wil Kramlich (@WilTalkSports) March 7, 2020

« Previous

Next »

filed under: