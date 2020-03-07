AUGUSTA – A bill portrayed by supporters as aiming to ensure only reputable, responsible companies are chosen for major state projects has construction contractors up in arms.

While the measure may sound good at first glance, critics said, what it would actually do is hand over most significant public works contracts to out-of-state companies that employ union workers.

And it would push up costs sharply, they insisted.

Given that 96% of Maine construction firms are nonunion, the push “just doesn’t make any sense,” Hope Pollard, president of the Associated Builders & Contractors of Maine, said Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, has been under review by the Labor and Housing Committee, which is scheduled to discuss it again Wednesday.

It would require, among other things, that state contracts go to firms that pay workers at union rates, provide apprenticeship opportunities and are in good standing with licensing boards.

In a prepared statement, Jackson said his proposal “is what’s good for workers, businesses, taxpayers and the entire state” because its passage would ensure public money is spent on companies “that not only treat their workers right but produce good work, on time and within budget.”

While it may sound good, opponents said, what it would really do is impose so many costly new standards that taxpayers will wind up paying far more to hire out-of-state union contractors.

The Associated General Contractors of Maine said in its testimony on the bill that “the countless number of legal and contract barriers contained in the language is staggering.”

The bottom line, said Donald Dubuc, treasurer for Landry & Sons Acoustics of Lewiston, is that every significant state contract would go to firms outside Maine — essentially shipping Maine tax dollars to Massachusetts and beyond that would otherwise remain in the Pine Tree State.

What’s more, he said Wednesday, labor costs would double to meet the bill’s prevailing wage standard, making every project more costly for taxpayers and probably meaning fewer bridges getting fixed, fewer schools receiving upgrades and delays on much-needed work.

The Maine School Boards Association and the Maine School Superintendents Association took stands against the bill because, they said, “it will inevitably increase the cost of school construction projects.”

They pointed to the imminent construction of a new Edward Little High School in Auburn — a $122 million plan approved by voters last summer — as an example of a project whose costs could escalate if Jackson’s bill becomes law.

Officials are already worried about the rising costs of construction materials, which has driven up anticipated spending for a Portland school.

Dubuc said that if Jackson’s bill is approved, the rising tab for materials will be the least of Auburn’s worries.

He said it would drive up labor costs alone enough to push the price tag up to as much as $160 million while excluding local contractors that might otherwise work on the project.

“I am unsure why you would even consider this,” the president of Enterprise Electric of Lisbon, Jeffrey Kelly, told lawmakers.

Pollard, whose organization has 179 companies in its fold, said a number of them might close if they could no longer bid on state and public-funded projects because they can’t meet the complicated and costly requirements sought by Jackson.

Union officials, however, enthusiastically back the bill.

The Maine State Building & Construction Trades Council testified that its members are too often forced to work outside Maine “because that’s where the jobs are that allow them to gain training, work safely and earn a salary with benefits to support a family.”

The Maine AFL-CIO told legislators that the proposals are so basic “that any high road employer should be able to meet” them.

“We would ask opponents to explain how we can expect working people to go to a job without the guarantee that their employer is following basic rules around health and safety, fair wages, good training and transparency with taxpayer dollars,” it said in its testimony last year.

It said the proposed changes would “encourage a better trained and more productive workforce by attracting more experienced workers, by encouraging training, capital investment and better labor management practices.”

Speaking for the Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 Maine in Lewiston, Don Nazaroff told legislators the state doesn’t want “low road employers” that don’t meet the bill’s high standards because they pay too little, offer few benefits and misclassify laborers as independent contractors.

As a result, he said, they have an “unfair advantage” in the bidding process that decides which firms are picked to carry out major projects in Maine.

Nazaroff said companies that skimp on workers’ pay and benefits wind up costing communities significantly in terms of public assistance and other expenses over time. Plus, he said, good companies often avoid bidding because they know “low road contractors are likely to underbid them, which ends up putting my members out of work.”

Dubuc said, though, that firms like his offer solid pay and benefits. He said they just can’t match union scale pay that offers carpenters, for instance, an average of $98,000 annually in Boston — almost twice as much as the going rate in Maine.

Jackson’s office said that among the provisions in his bill is one that would “ensure that workers on state-funded projects participate in registered apprenticeship programs, have valid certifications and meet all the bonding requirements, including having general liability, workers comp and unemployment insurance.”

“These apprenticeships will help build a skilled workforce at a time when Maine is struggling to fill jobs in the trades,” it said.

The Maine Apprenticeship Council said the bill’s efforts to promote more apprenticeships would strengthen “a proven strategy of spending taxpayer dollars to help Maine businesses grow and retain their custom trained workforce, and help Maine people get in to a sustainable career not just a job.”

The proposal, it said, “is a win-win-win for business, workers and all Maine taxpayers.”

Dubuc said the bill is a union wish list that would hurt taxpayers, Maine businesses and the state’s finances.

“Why they’re trying to do this is beyond me,” Dubuc said.

