BRADENTON, Fla. — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was scratched from batting practice Saturday due to a sore back, though Manager Aaron Boone said he doesn’t think the problem is serious.

Boone said he thought the soreness stemmed from Sanchez playing back-to-back games for the first time in spring training. Boone said he expected Sanchez would be shut down on Sunday, but didn’t rule out a return to game action in a few days.

“His back was a little sore this morning,” Boone said. “Nothing I’m too concerned about. I think that’s kind of normal wear and tear (after) first back-to-backs kind of thing. I don’t think it will be much of an issue.”

Sanchez joins a growing list of Yankees’ regulars impacted by injuries.

The team announced Friday that slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib. It’s not clear whether he will need surgery, leaving doubt when he’ll be back in the lineup.

Two other Yankees outfielders also are out. Giancarlo Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills and will miss opening day on March 26. Center fielder Aaron Hicks had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Oct. 31 and is not expected back until summer.

INDIANS: Oscar Mercado’s left wrist is only sprained, and Cleveland is crossing its fingers it will heal in time for the outfielder to be ready for Opening Day.

An MRI taken Friday confirmed the sprain, which happened when Mercado made a diving catch in an exhibition game the previous day in Scottsdale.

Indians Manager Terry Francona said Mercado will take it easy the next few days and be re-evaluated before the team decides what’s next for the 25-year-old.

ORIOLES: Baltimore outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini has left the Orioles to undergo what the team is calling “a non-baseball-related medical procedure.”

Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde, who made the announcement after a game at Tampa Bay on Saturday, said Mancini “is going to miss some time” but didn’t say how much.

The 27-year-old Mancini, who hit .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBI in 2019, has played only five games this spring after earlier dealing with flu-like symptoms.

Mancini last played on March 2, but left the game after two at-bats.

METS: Matt Adams returned to the Mets clubhouse after he spent over a week away from camp – including a trip to New York – undergoing cardiac screening.

The veteran slugger has been cleared to resume baseball activities and is grateful the tests are behind him. This was the first time Adams experienced cardiac-related issues and he called the process frustrating.

“It was probably the scariest week of my life,” Adams said. “It’s nice to be able to know that I got a clean bill of health.”

Adams chose to keep the alarming details of this past week to himself, saying “that’s a personal matter” and he just wants to move on.

