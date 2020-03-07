MICHIGAN – Bertran T. Pomerleau, 85, formally of Lewiston, passed away Jan. 2, 2020. He was born the son of Antonio and Lucia Simard Pomerleau on Nov. 9, 1934.

Bert was a proud member of St. Dom’s 1951 New England championship hockey team, having scored their first goal in a 3-2 triple overtime victory over Burrillville, R.I. Upon graduating in 1952 he continued his education and hockey career at Michigan State University, graduating with a degree in accounting and going on to a successful career as a C.P.A.

Survivors include two sons, Marc, wife, Lynn, and John, both of Michigan; four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Pierce, Genevieve, all of Michigan. He also leaves two brothers, Raymond, wife, Rolande, of Lewiston, Renald, wife, April of Livermore, three sisters, Lucille, (late husband, Robert) Leclair of Lewiston, Doris, husband, Norm Levasseur of North Carolina, and Annette Forsman of California.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a niece, Denise. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, March 13, at Holy Cross Church, Lisbon Street, Lewiston, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Christian mass with interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to

The Living Bank Organ and Tissue Registry

P.O. Box 6725

Houston, TX 77265