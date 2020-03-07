JAY – Patrick S. Ridley, 32, a resident of Jay, passed away, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 8, 1987 in Lewiston, the son of Stanley L. Ridley and Marianne (Lange) Cole.

Patrick graduated from Jay High School in 2006. He received his degree in diesel hydraulics at Northern Maine Community College, where he was on the dean’s list, with a 3.94 average.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved working in the woods as an equipment operator.

He is survived by his father, Stanley Ridley and his wife Bobbi Jo of Ashland, his mother, Marianne Cole of Florida; his uncle, Scott Ridley and his companion Laura Elliott of Chesterville; his stepbrother, Steven Marcotte of Jay; his niece and nephew, Kyleigh and Blake Marcotte; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, Ryan Ridley; and his grandparents, Faye and Lewis Ridley.

Celebration of life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Service immediately following at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.