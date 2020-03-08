AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department warned drivers Friday it will be “cracking down” on unsecured loads in vehicles.

The department wrote on its Facebook page that unsecured loads result in debris on the road, which can causes “crashes and unsightly litter.”

According to Maine statute, people are prohibited from driving on a public way carrying a load that is “not fastened, secured, confined or loaded to reasonably prevent a portion from falling off.”

The fine for violating the statute is $326, according to Auburn police.

“The Auburn Police Department will rigorously enforce this statute in the weeks and months ahead,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

A watch commander with the Auburn Police Department said Saturday night he was unsure of any specific events involving unsecured loads or road debris over the last week that prompted the department to post the notice.

“I’m assuming someone had something on the back of their truck. It wasn’t tied down and it fell off,” he said.

