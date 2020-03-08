I just finished reading my first daily Sun Journal online. We are so pleased that we made the change from delivery because it still reads like the paper version. Familiarity is important when making changes. It reads well and I don’t have to relearn something for once.

We opted for the Sunday delivery which I think is going to be another stroke of genius (for whomever came up with the idea). The Sunday paper is a different event for us — an all-day, spread-it-around-the-house type of event.

I am also pleased to be saving paper.

Brian and Deborah Sawyer, Greene

