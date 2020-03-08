TAUNTON & RAYNHAM ACADEMY GRANT – A 38-year-old Lewiston man is dead after the snowmobile he was riding struck a tree Saturday evening in northern Somerset County, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Shawn Chamberlain was traveling south on a 2018 Polaris 800 XC along ITS 88 in Taunton & Raynham Academy Grant at approximately 5 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree, according to a statement from the department. The location is near the town of Rockwood near Moosehead Lake.

Chamberlain’s riding partner witnessed the crash and began CPR immediately then flagged down a passing vehicle that called 911. Maine game wardens and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and continued CPR until he was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m., the statement said.

Officials believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

