TAUNTON & RAYNHAM ACADEMY GRANT – A 38-year-old Lewiston man is dead after the snowmobile he was riding struck a tree Saturday evening in northern Somerset County, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Shawn Chamberlain was traveling south on a 2018 Polaris 800 XC along ITS 88 in Taunton & Raynham Academy Grant at approximately 5 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree, according to a statement from the department. The location is near the town of Rockwood near Moosehead Lake.
Chamberlain’s riding partner witnessed the crash and began CPR immediately then flagged down a passing vehicle that called 911. Maine game wardens and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and continued CPR until he was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m., the statement said.
Officials believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston snowmobiler dies in Somerset County
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: There are more of us than there are of them
-
Business
A brewer’s decision to ‘Do What’s Right’ pays off, for the planet and his bottom line
-
Bicentennial
It’s a celebration 200 years in the making
-
Maine
Viral advice: Keep your distance