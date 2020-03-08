If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/.  Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal   Buy this Photo

 

 

  Last week’s mystery photo of a giant chair in Canton didn’t fool very many people as we only received one incorrect guess.  Several of these colorful chairs throughout River Valley have been featured as mystery photos in the past.  This one in Canton Village is just off Pleasant Street (Route 108) between Heritage Park and the Canton Baptist Church.  In a random drawing, Phyllis Ouellette, of Canton, was chosen as the winner of a Hannaford gift card.

