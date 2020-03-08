TURNER – Jeanne Eva (Albert) Richey, 75, of Turner, passed away quietly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Clover Manor in Auburn after losing her fight to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Jeanne was born in St. Agatha on Oct. 23, 1944, one of 14 children born to Arthur and Cecile (Tardif) Albert.

After graduating from high school she left home to join her sisters in Hartford Conn., where she worked at the Connecticut Bank and Trust Co. On Sept. 7, 1968 she married John Richey. Together, they had one daughter, Donna.

As a master seamstress, Jeanne could sew anything; whether it be clothing, custom curtains or furniture recovering – if it could be sewn Jeanne could do it without the use of a pattern, only the vision in her head. She especially enjoyed making clothing for, and the restoration of antique dolls. A skill she learned while working for a doll store in Newport, R.I. for many years, prior to her and John’s retirement to Maine. She also enjoyed a wide variation of crafts and working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She especially found joy in feeding the Hummingbirds, with several feeders placed around the yard.

Jeanne leaves behind her husband John; her daughter, Donna Richey Kincer; two brothers, Arthur Albert and wife Priscille of Windsor Locks, Conn., Phillip Albert and wife Alma of Colchester, Conn., and six sisters, Terese Cyr and husband Raymond of Exeter, N.H., Viola Caron and husband Guy of Thomaston, Conn., Corine Frechette and husband Yvan of San Bruno, Quebec, Canada, Lucille Albert of Burlington, Conn., Bernadette Albert of South Portland, and Marilyn McFarlin of Ocala, Fla.; plus, many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Patrick Albert, and four sisters, Eva Bernadette Albert, Carmen Menard, Claudette Cyr and Rachel Goodson.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Clover Manor and the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care they provided Jeanne during her illness. It was greatly appreciated.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Affordable Cremations, 643 Main St. Lewiston. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St (Route 4), Jay.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Organization or Jeanne’s favorite charity the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston.

