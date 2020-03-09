RUMFORD — The 2020 Child’s Advocacy Day and Family Fun Fest will be held Saturday, April 25, with plans underway for old and new events.

Brent Bachelder is spearheading a flier contest for elementary, middle school and high school grades. Students are encouraged to submit their entries. The three winning entries will be disbursed to local businesses and all entries will be displayed at the Rumford Eagles Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25.

Agencies and organizations are invited to provide information for parents and have activities for children in the function hall. The committee will raise funds through a Chinese auction, bake sale and raffles for all youth groups that take part. Donations are welcome. The committee is seeking dance groups, martial arts and others to do demonstrations and is also looking for a dunk tank.

On Oxford Avenue, which will be blocked off between Byron and Cumberland streets, a bounce house, carnival games and concessions will be available. New this year will be a toddle tent with toys and appropriate games for ages 1 to 4. There will be two to three volunteers in the tent at all times. This is not a child care service.

No food or drinks will be provided and bathroom needs will be taken care of by the parents. An information slip will be provided for the people responsible for the child.

Dan Richard will do karaoke under the tent.

Volunteer crossing guards will be on duty in the mill parking lot across from the Eagles Hall, and the committee is planning the first Touch a Truck event, including tractor-trailers, emergency vehicles, military vehicles, construction and logging equipment. Vehicles are asked to be at the site no later then 9:15 a.m. for placement.

A green area next to the parking lot will include an obstacle course and children’s games from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At 1 p.m. the equipment will be removed and be replaced at 2 p.m. by a giant twister game. The committee is in search of donations of white sheets and seamstresses who can help sew them together.

Those interested in donating time, items or energy should contact Dorie Oakes at 207-418-0332.

« Previous

Next »