DENMARK – The Denmark Arts Center invites submissions for its upcoming exhibition – June Bugs – open to all artists. The exhibit will run from Saturday, May 23, through Saturday, July 25 – with an opening from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

The purpose of the exhibition is to recognize the art and artistry of insects. It has long been recognized and documented that insects are the most diverse group of organisms; the numbers of species of insects are more than any other group. In the world, some 900 thousand different kinds of living insects are known. Butterflies have long inspired humans with their life cycle, color, and ornate patterns. The novelist Vladimir Nabokov was also a renowned butterfly expert. He published and illustrated many butterfly species, stating “I discovered in nature the nonutilitarian delights that I sought in art. Both were a form of magic, both were games of intricate enchantment and deception.”

All two-dimensional art work accepted for exhibition must be ready to hang. Artwork must be original and created by the artist submitting work. At delivery, all artwork must be framed and ready to hang (use wire). DAC reserves the right to decline artwork that is substantially different than the image submitted. Please label all artwork with your name, price, title, and contact information.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 26. Send your artwork image(s) to [email protected] Notification of artists is on Friday, May 1. Drop off for artwork is from 12-4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. And pick up of artwork is from 12-4 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)3 cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the DAC offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old. DAC is at 50 West Main St., Denmark. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

