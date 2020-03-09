Agenda: Farmington Board of Selectmen

Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a public hearing on the following application for a marijuana business: Chad Crandall 20-MJ-01: adult use cultivation and manufacturing facility, 361 Wilton Road U34-008-B

Item 3: To adopt a resolve pertaining to the Maine Municipal Association Workers’ Compensation Safety Incentive Program

Item 4: To approve a municipal quitclaim deed

Item 5: To approve the minutes of February 25, 2020

Item 6: To discuss other business

Item 7: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 36 M.R.S. §841.2.E to consider an application for abatement of property taxes based on hardship or poverty

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Board of Selectmen, Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal
Related Stories
Latest Articles