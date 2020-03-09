Agenda: Farmington Board of Selectmen

Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a public hearing on the following application for a marijuana business: Chad Crandall 20-MJ-01: adult use cultivation and manufacturing facility, 361 Wilton Road U34-008-B

Item 3: To adopt a resolve pertaining to the Maine Municipal Association Workers’ Compensation Safety Incentive Program

Item 4: To approve a municipal quitclaim deed

Item 5: To approve the minutes of February 25, 2020

Item 6: To discuss other business

Item 7: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 36 M.R.S. §841.2.E to consider an application for abatement of property taxes based on hardship or poverty

