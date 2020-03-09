- Brett A. Jutras, 45, Strong, operating under the influence, March 7, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Eric B. Tartt, 57, West Farmington, violation condition of release, March 7, Farmington Police Department.
- Cory J. Purington, 39, Temple, operating under the influence-prior, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation with priors, March 7, Farmington Police Department.
- Matthew A. Marston, 27, Mexico, domestic violence assault, March 8, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.
- Sean R. Gaucher, 20, Boylston, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, March 8, Farmington Police Department.
