JAY — A World War II veteran was recognized by the Select Board on Monday night for his dedication to helping others and his volunteerism.

Several people attended the meeting at Spruce Mountain High School to see Robert Shink receive a Maine Spirit of America Foundation Tribute.

The board also recognized Shink’s wife of 69 years, Winnie, for her support in his efforts.

Shink was given a standing ovation after being presented with the tribute by Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

He choked up a bit following during the recognition.

“Bob exemplifies the meaning of volunteerism and has unselfishly given his time and energy to others,” according to the tribute.

Selectperson Gary McGrane nominated Shink for award and wrote the tribute.

Shink is a “conscientious citizen whose parents emigrated to this county from Canada for economic reasons and he began his dedication to helping others by volunteering to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II,” LaFreniere read from the municipal resolution from the Select Board.

He served his community as a volunteer firefighter for more than 18 years before he retired from International Paper in 1987.

Shink is considered a “strong advocate for children with special needs, volunteering for Special Olympics for over over 40 years; and Program Dawn, now Work First Inc., for 35 years and consistently assisting disability groups in Franklin County as president of Work First.”

His “civic mindedness is further exemplified by his willingness to promote democracy by encouraging people from Coburn Gore to Jay to ‘Get Out The Vote’ on election day,” according to the tribute.

In other matters, a couple of questions were asked during a public hearing on the proposed $5.32 million municipal budget for 2020-21. Overall spending for municipal government is $9,122 less than for this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Taxpayers will be asked to raise $129,722 less than the $3.35 million raised in this year’s budget.

It does not include the town’s share of the Regional School Unit 73 or Franklin County budgets.

The annual town meeting referendum is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 28 at the Community Building.

Selectpersons also appointed Alfred Dufour III to the Planning Board and Raeleen York as an alternate.

