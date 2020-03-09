LEWISTON — The Lewiston Seniors will hold a card party from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 20, in the armory drill room. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $5 at the Senior Center, 65 Central Ave., Monday through Thursday from 7:30-11:30 a.m. or Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or at the door for $6. There will be door prizes, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and light refreshments available to purchase.

The annual potluck luncheon will be held at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, followed by the membership meeting at 1 p.m. Those wishing to join should sign up in the office before March 27. Cost for the luncheon is $6 for those who do not bring any hot, cold or salad entree to the luncheon. Bingo will be played after the meeting. The speaker will be Alicia Rea, Lewiston Ward 3 councilor.

Other activities at the Lewiston Senior Center include mahjongg on Monday, bridge on Tuesday, cribbage on Thursday and pitch on Friday. Pickleball is available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. For more information call the office at 207-513-3059.

