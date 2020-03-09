RUMFORD — Margaret Florence (Swan) Howitt, 98, has been named the town’s oldest resident and recipient of the Boston Post Cane.

Howitt, who lives at Montello Heights assisting living center in Lewiston, was not present because she is recovering from a broken foot, her granddaughter Angie Howitt of Rumford told selectmen at the recognition ceremony Thursday.

Angie recently organized a large birthday party for her grandmother that included two stretch limousines and more than 20 women who traveled to Montello Heights to celebrate the occasion with gifts and laughter.

At the Boston Post Cane presentation, Board of Selectmen Chairman Chris Brennick read a biography of the honored recipient.

Margaret was born Feb. 22, 1922, in Rumford, the youngest of five children of Archie and Florence (Hoyt) Swan. She graduated from Stephens High School in 1940. She married Charles Howitt in 1944 and they lived at 721 Spring Ave. during their 59 years of marriage. They had three sons, Rodney, George and Lee, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Margaret taught Sunday School for 59 years at the Virginia Chapel in Rumford and sang in the choir for many years. She also started a good news club in her neighborhood that lasted 20 years. She is a published poet and an animal lover, especially cats, and her favorite travel destination was Hawaii.

“My gram has touched all generations through her compassion and kindness!” Angie said. “Whoever meets her leaves a better person because of her special gift of seeing the good in everyone. We need more people like my gram in the world.”

