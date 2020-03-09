LIVERMORE FALLS — Fire Chief Edward Hastings IV will present selectmen Tuesday with two options for replacing the 1988 ladder truck that needs costly repairs.

The presentation at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office will follow a special town meeting for voters to consider buying a new pickup truck to replace one that was destroyed in an accident in December 2019.

The town’s 1988 E-One Ladder 3 truck has been out of service for repairs for all but 12 days since Dec. 4, 2019, because one of its four stabilizers leaks, Hastings said. The stabilizers level the truck when the 110-foot ladder is extended.

The truck, one of six in the department’s fleet that includes a pickup truck and a rescue vehicle, had 14,672 miles on it as of Nov 21, 2019. The engine had 2,044 hours of use, according to an inspection report.

Ladder 3 needs more than $1,700 in repairs.

Hastings has found a 1994 Pierce truck with with a 100-foot aerial platform and a 200-gallon water tank for $35,000. It’s being used by a fire department in Vermont until July.

Another option is a 2004, E-One with a 100-foot aerial platform and a 500-gallon water tank in Alabama for $100,000.

The department’s $30,750 repair budget is overspent by $6,500, but the department’s total budget has not been exceeded, Hastings said.

