SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce is taking registrations for its 43rd Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Oxford Casino Hotel Events Center.

Bob Bahre will be presented the Chamber’s Legacy Award. Members of the community and businesses of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce will also be spotlighted.

Tickets are $50 per person if purchased before March 1; $55 after that. Tickets are limited and all ticket sales are final.

To sign up online, go to: www.oxfordhillsmaine.com .

