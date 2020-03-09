SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce is taking registrations for its 43rd Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Oxford Casino Hotel Events Center.
Bob Bahre will be presented the Chamber’s Legacy Award. Members of the community and businesses of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce will also be spotlighted.
Tickets are $50 per person if purchased before March 1; $55 after that. Tickets are limited and all ticket sales are final.
To sign up online, go to: www.oxfordhillsmaine.com .
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Spend the Summer with Shakespeare at Theater at Monmouth’s 2020 CampShakes
-
Nation / World
VIDEO: The 10 food items to stock up on in case you are quarantined
-
Encore
Mt. Blue to host theater festival
-
The Franklin Journal
Farmington Board of Selectmen agenda
-
Nation / World
Updated Coronavirus Coverage