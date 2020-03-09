Jim Nutting works on a stained glass window that will adorn a home in Brunswick in his studio at Maine Art Glass in Lisbon Falls Monday morning while carrying on a conversation with his African grey parrot Polla watching as they whistle while they work. Nutting is juggling a major project of repairing all the windows at the Bates College chapel as well as several others. You can visit the studio, take classes or be amazed at the incredible collection of stained glass, guest artists and a world class butterfly and insect museum in the former Sts. Cyril & Methodius church above the studio. For more information about signing up for a class or visiting the museum visit: maineartglass.com Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo