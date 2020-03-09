FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the David Robie Memorial Scholarship application is available.

The chamber funds the scholarship with the proceeds from the annual chamber/Seth Wescott Scholarship Golf Classic at Sugarloaf in September.

To apply, go to https://tinyurl.com/rs9tfoa. Applicants are asked to print the application, complete it and submit it with the other required items to the chamber office no later than noon Friday, April 24.

The purpose of the scholarship program is to encourage continuing and/or higher education for Franklin County residents through financial assistance. Scholarships are open to anyone who has resided in Franklin County for at least the past 12 months. All instructions are included on the application.

The next Golf Classic will be held Friday, Sept. 11, at the Sugarloaf Golf Course.

