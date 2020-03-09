POLAND — Regional School Unit 16 directors were told by parents Monday night that they do not want K-6 schools in Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland grouped according to grades instead of students’ hometowns.

For nearly a year district officials have been considering having grades K-2 in one school, grades 3 and 4 in another, and grades 5 and 6 in another.

“I am vehemently opposed to a potential reconfiguration of community schools,” parent Matt Mastrogiacomo of Poland said as more than 50 parents filling the Poland Regional High School library Monday applauded.

“We have a very spread out district,” he said. “Some of the children would be bused several miles for a long period of time in every direction, especially the younger ones. They would transition several times before they attend high school.”

Superintendent Ken Healey floated the idea to the School Committee in June 2019. He said then that he would like to hire a specialist or an education evaluator to explore and fact-find whether a reconfiguration is necessary. The reason was to learn how to best utilize the three schools in terms of building needs and educational necessities.

Healey and Chairwoman Mary Martin emphasized then that it would take more than a year to develop a strategy.

Martin said Monday night that there is “no proposal to reconfigure.”

At last month’s School Committee meeting Healey said he would invite parents, community members, administrators, teachers and others to give input on “how to improve opportunities for elementary students and continue to unify our elementary educational program and resources.”

He called for a meeting March 3 to discuss these opportunities with staff members only.

After it was announced it would be a public meeting, parents started a Facebook group titled Save Our Community Schools and a petition drive against any plans for reconfiguration. They garnered over 400 signatures. Many parents had announced on the Facebook page that they would attend the meeting.

Healey canceled the meeting March 2.

Mastrogiacomo acknowledged that Healey and the School Committee have the students’ best interests in mind and heart, but any plans to reconfigure schools requires parental input.

