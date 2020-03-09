Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors Agenda
Thursday, March 12, 6 p.m., Spruce Mountain Elementary School
Finance committee will meet at 5 p.m.
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Attendance
- Adjustments to the agenda
- Approval of meeting minutes
- Communications/correspondence
- FY 18/19 audit presentation
- Retirement notification from Jay Lindsey – science teacher @ SMHS
- Retirement notification from Daniel Lemieux – technology teacher @ SMHS
- Public comments
- Board comments
- Superintendent’s report, Scott Albert
- Administrator reports
- Kenneth Vining, Maintenance Director
- James Shink, Transportation Director
- Robyn Raymond, Adult Education Director
- Tina Collins, Section 504 Coordinator
- Tammy Verreault, Director of Special Services
- Laura Lorette, Food Service Director
- Board chair’s report, Bob Staples
- Committee reports
- Policy
- Old business
- FY21 budget discussion, revenue
- New business
- Daniel Lemieux – Robotics trip request
- Appointments
- Co-curricular appointments
- Other appointments/transfers
- Resignations/retirements
- Other business
- Calendar/announcements
March 19, (snow date, only if needed)
Budget overview session at Spruce Mountain Middle School 6 p.m.
Revenue session review
March 26, Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain High School 6 p.m.
Finance committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Budget vote on established warrants
April 9, District budget meeting at Spruce Mountain Middle School 6 p.m.
Policy committee will meet at 5 p.m.
- Adjournment
