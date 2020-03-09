Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors Agenda

Thursday, March 12, 6 p.m., Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Finance committee will meet at 5 p.m.

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Attendance
  4. Adjustments to the agenda
  5. Approval of meeting minutes
  6. Communications/correspondence
  •  FY 18/19 audit presentation
  •  Retirement notification from Jay Lindsey – science teacher @ SMHS
  •  Retirement notification from Daniel Lemieux – technology teacher @ SMHS
  1. Public comments
  2. Board comments
  3. Superintendent’s report, Scott Albert
  4. Administrator reports
  • Kenneth Vining, Maintenance Director
  • James Shink, Transportation Director
  • Robyn Raymond, Adult Education Director
  • Tina Collins, Section 504 Coordinator
  • Tammy Verreault, Director of Special Services
  • Laura Lorette, Food Service Director
  1. Board chair’s report, Bob Staples
  2. Committee reports
  3. Policy
  4. Old business
  • FY21 budget discussion, revenue
  1. New business
  • Daniel Lemieux – Robotics trip request
  1. Appointments
  • Co-curricular appointments
  • Other appointments/transfers
  • Resignations/retirements
  1. Other business
  2. Calendar/announcements

March 19, (snow date, only if needed)

Budget overview session at Spruce Mountain Middle School 6 p.m.

Revenue session review

March 26, Regular school board meeting at Spruce Mountain High School 6 p.m.

Finance committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.

Budget vote on established warrants

April 9, District budget meeting at Spruce Mountain Middle School 6 p.m.

Policy committee will meet at 5 p.m.

  1. Adjournment

