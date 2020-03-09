Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors

Agenda

DATE: March 10, 2020

Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus

Time: 6:30pm

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge

III. Public Comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve

A. Retirements and resignation

VI. Presentations

A. Audit presentation-Tim Gill, RKO

VII. Consent Agenda

A. Board meeting minutes from February 25, 2020

VIII. Committee Reports

1. Operations

2. Personnel & Finance

3. Educational Policy

4. Drop-out Prevention

IX. New Business

A. Approval for Robotics field trip request

B. Approval for FTC field trip to Boston

X. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:

March 24, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

April 14, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

Budget Committee-March 26, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus

Operations- April 7, 2020-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Personnel & Finance- April 7, 2020-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

Educational Policy-April 7, 2020-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus

