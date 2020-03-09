Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Agenda
DATE: March 10, 2020
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:30pm
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator
V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve
A. Retirements and resignation
VI. Presentations
A. Audit presentation-Tim Gill, RKO
VII. Consent Agenda
A. Board meeting minutes from February 25, 2020
VIII. Committee Reports
1. Operations
2. Personnel & Finance
3. Educational Policy
4. Drop-out Prevention
IX. New Business
A. Approval for Robotics field trip request
B. Approval for FTC field trip to Boston
X. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS:
March 24, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
April 14, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
Budget Committee-March 26, 2020-6:30pm-The Forum at Mt. Blue Campus
Operations- April 7, 2020-5:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Personnel & Finance- April 7, 2020-6:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
Educational Policy-April 7, 2020-7:00 pm-Chef’s Table at Mt. Blue Campus
