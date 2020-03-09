MONMOUTH – Camp Shakespeare is looking for young people who play well with their friends and are imaginative, energetic, and excited to explore Shakespeare at Theater at Monmouth this summer. The best way to explore Shakespeare is hands-on and on your feet, and CampShakes will do just that for students in grades 4 through 8. Classes in voice, movement, and acting help students explore Shakespeare’s text emotionally, physically, and intellectually in preparation for a final performance for family and friends.

This year, there are three week-long sessions to choose from: Session 1, “As You Like It,” runs July 27-31, Session 2, “Romeo and Juliet,” runs August 3-7, and Session 3, “Twelfth Night,” runs from August 10-14. The final performance for each session will take place the final day of camp, Friday at 3 p.m. All sessions take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TAM’s Rehearsal Studio in Monmouth.

CampShakes teachers bring a variety of training and experience from colleges and universities all over the country. Each specializes in an area of theatre from voice to movement, improv to Shakespeare, ensemble building to acting. A typical day begins with a movement session during which the students do a vocal and physical warm up. The morning continues with an acting class where students explore improvisation and scene work, followed by Text Detective, which provides strategies for analyzing Shakespeare’s language. After lunch students explore the world of the play and developing characters through art activities. The rest of the afternoon is dedicated to applying what they have learned while rehearsing their scenes for a final performance for family and friends on the final day of the camp.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre’s mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its three-month Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.

Theater at Monmouth’s Rehearsal Studio is located at 775 Main St., Monmouth. For more information, call (207) 933.9999 or visit theateratmonmouth.org/education/campshakes.

