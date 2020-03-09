AUBURN — The Marine Corps League, Central Maine Detachment 810, will host the Third Annual National Vietnam War Veterans Remembrance Day ceremony Sunday, March 29, at the Auburn Recreation Facility Senior Center, 48 Pettengill Park Road. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.

The Remembrance Day will begin with a POW/MIA Remembrance ceremony, followed by taps. There will be two or three guest speakers. After the guest speakers, pins will be awarded to Vietnam veterans who have not received them.

A social hour will follow the ceremony. Coffee, tea, water and doughnut holes and muffins will be available.

