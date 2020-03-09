DEAR SUN SPOTS: No one makes it better than mom. Do you have a favorite dish your mother made for the family when you were a youngster or something she still cooks up when you come for a visit? Would you be willing to share the recipe and the story behind this favorite food with Sun Journal readers?

We will compile these submissions for a special Mother’s Day story. Please send your name and contact information, including your phone number and email address to me, Karen Schneider, at [email protected] by April 15 and I will contact you.

— Karen, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Who would I call to find out about jobs in the field of substance abuse counseling? I’ve always wanted to do that line of work.

— Nancy, no town

ANSWER: I would start with the website, ONET (onetonline.org). This site outlines everything you need to know to begin a new career of any kind. You will find what qualifications and skills are needed for any job description, who is hiring anywhere in the country, the salary to expect, and who can help you get started.

Schedule an appointment with a counselor at your nearest Career Center and take advantage of the many free classes and services. Lewiston’s center is at 5 Mollison Way. Call 1-800 741-2991. The website is https://www.mainecareercenter.gov/locations/lewiston.shtml.

New Ventures Maine (newventuresmaine.org) can also help you make decisions and work with you to fine-tune your resume and offer other free services. If you need to go to school, they can help you figure that out too. On their website, you’ll find a staff directory with contact information for the office nearest you.

Another avenue would be to ask for an “informational interview” with someone in the substance abuse field who can answer your questions and may even be willing to become your mentor as you move forward. When you make that call, ask for 15 minutes of the person’s time, prepare your questions ahead of time, and dress like you would for a real job interview. Calling 211 or going to the United Way website, 211.org can also lead you to the information.

If you have the training already, create an account on indeed.com, upload your resume, and dive right in.

Readers, if you work in this field and want to offer advice, please jump into the conversation!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to add more information to help the reader who is looking for a translator for her postcards that are written in the Esperanto language (Feb. 20 Sun Spots). There is a New England chapter of Esperanto-USA (also legally known as the Esperanto League for North America), a nonprofit educational association in the United States. It serves as a common link throughout the country for speakers and supporters of the international language Esperanto. They have members of all ages and levels of experience with the language, from beginners to fluent speakers. The information and a complete list of those who can help are on this web site: https://esperanto-usa.org/en.

Those closest to the L/A area are in Bangor: Esperanto-Klubo de Bangor kaj Orono, [email protected], 385-3453 and in Houlton: Karen Klahr, [email protected]. I can be reached at [email protected]

— Bil, Mesa, Arizona

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: