Hailey Sontag, 19, Auburn, minor consuming liquor on March 30, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

Madison Suchecki, 18, Auburn, minor consuming liquor on March 30, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

Amanda R. Edgecomb, 38, Auburn, dog at large on March 15, by default, fined $150.

Scott W. Randall, 49, dog at large on March 17, offense committed, fined $125.

Dwight K. Brown, 31, Jay, operating unregistered snowmobile on March 2, offense committed, fined $200.

Duane Davis, 22, Dix Hills, Wyo., nuisance party on April 24, by default, fined $300.

Ryan Mason, 19, Auburn, minor possessing liquor on April 6, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

Keegan Pelletier, 18, Auburn, marijuana, under 21 years of age on April 12, offense committed, fined $350.

Randy D. Blouin, 41, Lewiston, unlawful use on inhalants on April 13, offense committed, fined $100.

Andrew C. Wright, 30, Bath, failure to inform law enforcement of concealed handgun on April 21, offense committed, fined $50.

Howard Washburn, 22, South Paris, failure to inform law enforcement of concealed handgun on April 21, offense committed, fined $75.

Joshua K. Gammon, 29, Lisbon, failure to provide and display registration on March 9, by default, fined $100.

Spencer R. Jackman, 58, Livermore Falls, failure to provide and display registration on March 3, offense committed, fined $100.

Andrew D. Karr, 21, Lower Gwynedd, Pa., operating vehicle on snowmobile trail on March 14, found guilty, fined $100.

Oliver Strout, 19, Mechanic Falls, minor transporting liquor on April 29, offense committed, fined $200.

Austin Harrington, 19, Poland, minor possessing liquor on April 29, offense committed, fined $200.

Christopher R. Jalbert, 33, Lewiston, operating unregistered snowmobile on March 10, offense committed, fined $200.

Ryan Ross, 20, Auburn, littering on April 27, by default, fined $100.

Mark R. Moon, 40, Windham, violating snowmobile noise level on March 23, offense committed, fined $100.

Michael D. Deschenes, 30, New Gloucester, operating unregistered ATV on March 24, offense committed, fined $200.

Anthony M. Saracina, 24, North Berwick, violating snowmobile noise level on March 16, offense committed, fined $100.

Nicholas Volinsky, 23, North Berwick, violating snowmobile noise level on March 16, offense committed, fined $100.

Theron E. Fidiam, 47, Livermore Falls, allowing dog to be at large and keeping unlicensed dog on April 27, first charge offense committed, fined $50, second charge offense committed, fined $50.

Matthew A. Brockelman, 19, Topsfield, minor possessing liquor on May 19, offense committed, fined $200.

Olivia R. Saccocia, 20, Norton, Mass., minor consuming liquor on May 19, offense committed, fined $200.

Patrick R. Crocker, 54, Farmington, loitering on May 20, by default, fined $100.

Carol Harding, 22, Washington, D.C., nuisance party on May 20, by default, fined $300.

Nathaniel B. Brown, 23, New Center, Mass., nuisance party on May 4, offense committed, fined $300.

Mohamed H. Abdi, 19, Lewiston, marijuana, under 21 years of age on May 16, offense committed, fined $350.

